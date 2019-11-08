Stratford News: White Oak Tree Donated

STRATFORD – As part of a statewide effort from the Connecticut Tree Protective Association (CTPA), a white oak has been donated to the Town of Stratford, and planted on the green in front of Town Hall this week. The planting is in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the passage of the state’s Arborist Law. The law requires licensure for practicing arborists in the state, putting Connecticut ahead of other states when it comes to tree care.

“I thank the CTPA for their gift to the Town of Stratford in commemoration of our state’s critical Arborist Law, and I am hopeful that this tree will grow strong and proud here out in front of our Town Hall building for residents to enjoy for many years to come,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick.

The Quercus Alba, known commonly as the American white oak, was adopted as the official Connecticut State Tree in 1947, owing to the historical significance of the Charter Oak, which was a white oak. Tradition states that in 1687 the Connecticut Royal Charter of 1662 was hidden in a hollow of the Charter Oak to prevent its seizure by the English governor-general – making it an early symbol of American independence.

The CTPA is an educational association dedicated to the care of Connecticut’s trees based in Wallingford, and organized in 1922. More information about them is available on their website, ctpa.org.

