Stratford News: Body Recovered In Water Rescue Of Capsized Boat

This morning at approximately 10:30am, Coast Guard Long Island Sound announced over marine frequency a capsized boat located in the area of Middle Ground, Long Island Sound, Stratford Shoal Buoy #2 ( 4 subjects originally on board a 17’ center counsel boat).

The USCG responded from Eaton’s Neck New York, located 3 male victims, and took them safely onto their vessel. Those 3 victims were transported to the Bridgeport Water Street Dock where medics began treatment and transported them to Bridgeport Hospital.

The Bridgeport Police Marine Unit responded to “Middle Ground” with Ofcs. Del Valle and Peslak. They were met by the Fairfield Police Marine Unit. The fourth male victim was located in the water southwest of the Middle Ground light house. Ofc. Del Valle, along with two USCG personnel (US Coast Guardsmen Michael Raccio and Samuel Dean), pulled this party onto the 44’ Bridgeport Police Boat “Jack Flynn”.

The Bridgeport Fire Boat, which had also responded to the area, was contacted over marine frequency. Two Bridgeport Firemen came on board the Bridgeport Police Boat and quickly began treating the victim.

The “Jack Flynn” then sailed back to Bridgeport Harbor with Ofc Peslak at the helm. Upon arrival at the Bridgeport Water Street Dock Lieutenant Azzarito, along with medical personnel, took the victim off the police boat and into an awaiting ambulance. The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Identification is being held pending the notification of Next of Kin.

Anyone with additional information, regarding this incident, is requested to contact USCG Eaton’s Neck at 1-631-261-6959.

The Bridgeport Police Department offers is sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

