The Stratford Library “Books Over Coffee” program concludes its 2019 series with a discussion of New Milford author Terri-Lynne DeFino’s popular novel, The Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Famous Writers (And Their Muses), on Wednesday, December 18th at noon. The program, guest hosted this month by Kathleen Faggella and featuring the author, is free and open to the public.

Terri-Lynne DeFino’s novel is a whimsical, moving story about a retirement home for literary legends who spar, conjure up new stories, and almost magically change the lives of the people around them. DeFino will be the special guest at the discussion enlightening readers about her process and answering questions. Autographed copies of her book will be available for purchase following the program.

“Books Over Coffee” will be held in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room beginning at noon on December 18th. Readers are invited to bring a bag lunch to the program and coffee and tea is also served. Limited reading copies of The Bar Harbor Retirement Home… are available for loan at the library’s Circulation Desk. All “Books Over Coffee” titles are available at the Library or on Kindle eReaders for loan. Patrons can also download the ebook or eaudiobook through the OverDrive app at the Library. “Books Over Coffee” will continue in January 2020. A new list of book titles will be announced soon.

For further information, call the Library’s Programs and Public Relation Office at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

