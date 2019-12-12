Stratford Fire Department Awards Ceremony

2019-12-11–#Stratford CT– Tonight, the Stratford Firefighters presented awards to firefighters who went above the line of duty as well as police and dispatchers as well as unit citations. Firefighters Steven Ash and Jacob Hall were sworn in to the department. DC/FM Brian Lampart was awarded the 30 year pin, Lieutenants Kevin Lantowsky, John Roberts and Firefighter Gregory Anderson were award a 20 year pin and Firefighter Richard Barry received a 10 year pin. Samuel Khalil of Vazzy’s Italian Restaurant was awarded the Citizen’s Award for consistent support to the Stratford Firefighters.