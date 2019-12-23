Bridgeport News: Abandoned Building Demolished

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Office of Planning and Economic Development began demolition of abandoned buildings in Downtown North; located near the Middle and Golden Hill Street intersection.

The buildings have suffered partial collapse and, after being identified as a safety concern, the City has begun the $1.1 million-dollar demolition project to make way for a new public green space dubbed “Post Office Square.”

“This project will finally make way to provide a beautiful public green space that compliments storefronts, historic building facades, and Downtown apartment style living” stated Mayor Ganim.

The Post Office Square will border restored and historic buildings; HSW Complex, the Blends Gallery, Jayson Newfield Lofts, and the United States Postal Service on Middle Street.