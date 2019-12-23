Bridgeport News: Car Hit Parked Pickup-Sending It Into Building

2019-12-23@3:02pm–#Bridgeport CT—Police are investigating a crash near the intersection of Bruce and Connecticut Avenue. Witnesses said the went airborne hitting a tree and a parked pickup truck sending the pickup into Dennis Auto Parts causing damage to the foundation. Firefighters shored up the building and the building inspector was called to the scene. Witnesses said the driver of the car survived the crash but that he didn’t look too good. Police are investigating, speed may have been a factor in the crash.