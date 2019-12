2019-12-23@5:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–#Trumbull CT– A mom apparently forgot her child who appeared to be sleeping while traveling on a city bus. The mom realized it while she was at the Trumbull Mall on Main Street. Bridgeport Police stood by with the child on the bus parked at Park Avenue and Dixon Street. A Trumbull Police Officer brought the mom to Dixon Street to be reunited with her child. You can see the officer and child below the #4 in the picture.