Bridgeport News: Grinch Steals Christmas

#Bridgeport CT–At approximately 6am this morning a burglary was reported at 1149 Stratford Ave into the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center, this location is the site of the Bridgeport East End Food Pantry. According to the responding officer approximately $1500-2000 worth of toys were taken from the Pantry. The door had a sign “Santa’s last stop” and they were going to hand out the toys today. The ECC Supervisors alerted Bridgeport EOC Director Scott Appleby, who in turn contacted members of the Marilyn Goldstone Foundation Nick Ortiz, President, John Vazzano Vice President and Bill Schietinger, the Treasurer. These agencies all work together along with the Bridgeport Fire and Police Departments and had just completed a toy drive on December 20th and delivered toys on the 22nd to those in need.

Immediately, Santa’s helpers John Vazzano and Bill Schietinger sprung into action and will be delivering toys to those girls and boys so they can have a very special Christmas Day. Through these immediate actions, what began as a tragic incident has now spread to a holiday cheer. On behalf of all of our agencies please have a safe and Happy Holiday.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)