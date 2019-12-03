Fairfield News: Officer Involved In Car Accident

Police UPDATE: Police said the officer was responding to a motor vehicle accident traveling westbound on the Post Road when she was struck by another vehicle at 1241 Post Road. She was transported to St. Vincent’s hospital with a minor injuries and the operator was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for a hand injury.

2019-12-03@3:18PM– #Fairfield CT– A police officer was involved in a crash with a town police car on Post Road in front of the Brick Walk. According to radio reports the officer was transported to the hospital. Special thanks to viewer Rashid that sent in this photo.