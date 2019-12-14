Fairfield Police’s 2019 Toy Drive

On Friday, students from Ludlowe High School’s chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers donated toys to the Fairfield Police Department. Police Officer Mark Letsch has been collecting toys for the last twenty years to be distributed to the less fortunate children in Fairfield, Stratford and Bridgeport. He says it is a “really a joy to see the children run out of their house”. They load the toys and deliver them in the mobile command center and they are “blasting Christmas music” from the truck.

If you would like to participate, drop off any UNWRAPPED toys or NEW stuffed animal and place it under the Christmas Tree at Fairfield Police headquarters located 100 Reef Road by Friday, December 20th and they will be happy to distribute you toy!