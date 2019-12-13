Norwalk News: Pursuit Arrest

2019-12-13@11:58pm#Norwalk CT–#Westport CT–#Fairfield CT–

In a story I told you minutes after it happened Norwalk Police Department Combined Dispatch received a complaint of an attempted carjacking on Bouton Street. Suspects were believed to be traveling in a silver BMW. Several minutes later, on December 12, 2019 at 12:09 AM, a second 911 call was received reporting that two males armed with handguns stole a vehicle and personal items from a victim who had just arrived home in the area of Kettle Road. Soon after, Westport police officers spotted a silver BMW, traveling northbound on I-95 in the area of Westport. The vehicle was stopped in Fairfield with assistance from Westport PD, Fairfield PD, and Connecticut State Police. The vehicle was found to have been stolen out of New Haven on December 11, 2019. Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle. The juvenile was found to be in possession of counterfeit US Currency and an item belonging to the victim. The carjacked vehicle has not yet been located. The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Downer at 203-854- 3182 or Detective English at 203-854-3038.

Arrested: Noel Adon, 19, of 48 Howe Street, New Haven Charges: Illegal Carrying of a Pistol without a Permit, Larceny 2nd Degree, Larceny 6th Degree, Interfering with an Officer/Resisting, Criminal Possession of a Pistol Bond: $250,000

Arrested: Sherod Manick, 18, of 195 Arch Street, Hamden Charges: Conspiracy to Commit/Illegal Carrying of a Pistol without a Permit, Conspiracy to Commit/Larceny 2nd Degree, Interfering with an Officer/Resisting. Bond: $250,000

Arrested: JUVENILE Suspect Charges: Illegal Carrying of a Pistol without a Permit, Conspiracy to Commit/Larceny 2 nd Degree, Forgery 1st Degree, Interfering with an Officer/Resisting.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com