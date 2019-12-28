Felon With A Firearm

#Norwalk CT– On December 27, 2019, at 6:43pm members of the Strategic Narcotics Enforcement Team observed an Infinity sedan travelling on Chestnut Street. The operator of the vehicle, who was later identified as Kimani Williams, was driving erratically. Officers stopped Williams on South Main Street and immediately noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officer observed loose marijuana and a marijuana grinder in the front seat area of the vehicle.

When officers searched the car, they found a loaded .357 handgun, which had been stolen out of Virginia. Officers also discovered additional marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Williams, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and charged.

Arrested: Kimani Williams, date of birth 02-17-91 of 45 Stevens Street Bridgeport

Charges: Carrying firearm without a permit, Criminal possession of a revolver, Theft of a firearm, Possession of less than one-half ounce marijuana

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, Multiple motor vehicle infractions

Bond: $250,000

