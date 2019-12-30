FARMINGTON, Conn. [December 30, 2019] — The spirit of giving continued all throughout 2019 by American Red Cross corporate sponsors across Connecticut. Pledging towards our Disaster Responder and Ready 365 programs, their generosity helped fulfill the values that make the Red Cross the foremost global humanitarian organization. Our donors stand with the Red Cross to power our organization with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology and critical resources necessary to our neighbors in need.

On the ground, our local response is powered by nearly 1,900 volunteers who responded to 700 local incidents, provided immediate disaster assistance to nearly 1,300 families, installed nearly 6,200 free smoke alarms, held more than 3,400 blood drives and collected more than 101,000 units of blood, taught nearly 70,000 Connecticut families CPR, First Aid, Lifeguard and Babysitter training, uplifted more than 2,700 military families by offering financial assistance and emergency communications support, and successfully sent more than 20,000 greeting cards through our “Holiday Mail for Heroes” program.

“The financial pledges of our Disaster Responder and Ready 365 members and countless time commitments by our volunteers truly embody the beliefs of the American Red Cross,” said Mario Bruno, CEO, American Red Cross in Connecticut and Rhode Island. “The unwavering support of these organizations and individuals directly influence every Red Cross response.” The current members of the Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region Disaster Responder and Ready 365 programs are: Disaster Responder: Avangrid Foundation; GE Foundation; United Technologies. Ready 365: Amica Insurance; Cartus; Cigna; CVS Health; The Connecticut Apartment Association; Deep River Snacks; General Reinsurance Corporation; O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.; National Grid; Stanley Black & Decker; Webster Bank; Wells Fargo. Organizations interested in helping the Red Cross stand ready and prepared, please visit: http://www.redcross.org/local/ connecticut/donate/ready-365 for annual giving program opportunities.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

