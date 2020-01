2020-01-24@9:33pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl, 5’2″ and skinny in the Park Avenue/Pequonnick/Maplewood area. She was wearing a greyish blue hoodie and she has a red backpack. If anyone see her or someone matching her description call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).