Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Serious Crash On Fairfield Avenue

On January 1, 2020 at approximately 3:56 pm Bridgeport Patrol Officers responded to the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Ellsworth Street. This was a two car motor vehicle crash involving a 50 year old Bridgeport man operating a red 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van and a 50 year old Bridgeport man operating a green 2006 Honda CRV.

The red Chrysler van was traveling westbound on Fairfield Avenue, at a high rate of speed, when it crossed the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Ellsworth Street striking the green Honda CRV.

The red Chrysler van continued westbound, partially mounted the sidewalk in front of the Dunkin Donuts quick service restaurant (2550 Fairfield Avenue) and came to a stop. This collision caused the green Honda CRV to partially mount the sidewalk and come to a stop at the northwest corner of the intersection. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Bridgeport Fire Department and AMR Ambulance responded to the scene. Drivers of both vehicles were transported to Bridgeport Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team has responded to conduct further investigation.

The operator of the red Chrysler van is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The operator of the green Honda CRV is being treated for critical injuries.

Fairfield Avenue was opened for the normal flow of traffic at approximately 7:30 pm.

The operator of the Chrysler van has been identified as Bridgeport resident Keith Commerford D.O.B. 06/23/1969. Charges related to this incident are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division (Officer John Perry & Officer Cynthia Dolyak) at 203-576-7640.

2020-1-1@4:00PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a serious crash in front of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Fairfield Avenue near Scofield and Ellsworth Street. There was only the driver in the gray SUV who was transfered to the hospital, it is not known at this time injuries and the number of people inside the red van.