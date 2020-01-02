Possible Sighting Of Vanessa Morales

UPDATE: Ansonia Police Lieutenant Lynch said: “We were not aware of the reported sighting until you posted it. We were not at Bridgeport Hospital earlier but we are now following up on the information you posted. Any new information will be posted at the appropriate time.”

UPDATE: Bridgeport Hospital Security called Bridgeport Police at 7:21pm that they have security video of a child matching Vanessa Morales with two women, on male and two other children around noon today. Police said it occurred at 10am today. I don’t know why they waited so long to call police. I have a call into Chief AJ Perez of the Bridgeport Police, Lieutenant Lynch of the Ansonia Police Department, Rowena White, communications czar for Bridgeport as well as Terron Jones, Bridgeport Police Spokesperson at 8:30pm. At 10:15pm I have not heard back from any of them. Today is a legal holiday.

Police sources have told me that the child was seen in Bridgeport Hospital around 10am this morning. Ansonia Police Detectives have been sent to Bridgeport Hospital to view the security video.

#Bridgeport CT– We are working on leads that the missing baby from Ansonia Vanessa Morales was sighted in Bridgeport this afternoon. I will keep you updated with any updates if any of these leads become credible or verification from police.