Fairfield News: 3 Rummaging For Cans, 1 Arrested For Outstanding Warrants

Fairfield Police were dispatched to King Street and Vila Avenue for the report of three individuals, one female wearing a tan coat and two males rummaging through trash cans.

Police located the three subjects matching the above description.

They explained that they were homeless and looking for cans for spare change. A check of the individuals revealed that Davonte Diaz had three active warrants, two out of New Haven, and one out of Hamden.

Davonte Diaz was handcuffed and transported to FPD headquarters for processing on the warrants. The other two were warned and sent on their way.

