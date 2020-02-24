Jurassic World Visits Wakeman Boys and Girls Club

Last week, the children at Wakeman Boys and Girls Club were treated to an exhibition put on by Jurassic World and the Webster Bank Arena. The children were able to get a sneak peak in the behind the scene magic that goes to putting on a show like Jurassic World Live Tour and how they bring the animals to life. They also stressed the teamwork aspect of the show, like how they do stunts, motorcycle stunts or aspects of the video wall. This was one presentation that had no trouble getting the children involved, as John, the representative from Jurassic World Live Tour said Jurassic is such a beloved franchise, after all, “what kid doesn’t love dinosaurs”?

Jurassic Park Live will visit the Webster Bank Arena March 5th through 7th. For more information, vist Webster Bank Arena’s website at: https://www.websterbankarena.com/events/detail/jurassic-world-live-tour