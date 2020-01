#Norwalk CT– On the evening of January 15, 2020 Troopers out of Troop G-Bridgeport received reports of a possible carjacking in the Norwalk area. Troopers were able to locate the accused vehicle which engaged responding officer in a pursuit into the city of West Haven. There have been reports of an officer involved shooting which occurred in the town of West Haven stemming from this aforementioned incident.

