Blumenthal Heading To Puerto Rico

HARTFORD, CT– On Thursday, February 20 at 10 AM at the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade Office in Hartford , U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) will be touring Puerto Rico on Friday and Saturday to assess damage and hear from officials regarding recovery efforts following hurricanes Maria and Irma and the series of earthquakes over recent months, in particular the impacts the natural disasters have had upon the children of Puerto Rico.

Blumenthal will thank Yale-New Haven Health Northeast Medical Group physicians and staff who organized a humanitarian trip to Puerto Rico to deliver medical supplies. Americares has collaborated with physicians to transport these essential supplies.

