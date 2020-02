2020-02-14@11:50am–#Bridgeport CT– Police are looking for two young teens who stole a car. They led police on a very short pursuit in the Madison/Capitol and Federal Street area. They turned down Federal Street and were blocked in when they bailed on foot. They are running through backyards in the area trying to elude police. There is a manhunt in the area for them.

This news report is made possible by: