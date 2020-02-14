Valentine Murder

Police UPDATE: This morning February 14, 2020 at 0903hrs, the Bridgeport Emergncy Communication Center (ECC) received a call from a male party indicating that a person just had a verbal altercation with himself and brandish a weapon in the vicinity of Artic and Jane Streets. That male party then proceeded to follow the individual with the weapon. While police were in route to this call (vicinity of Artic Street), a ShotSpotter activation was received in the ECC at 0909hrs regarding shots fired in the 800th block of Kossuth St. Upon arrival at 0910hrs the BPD came upon a male party critically wounded in the street and declared the incident an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The male party was transported d to BPT Hospital by AMR where the party had succumb to his injuries at 0953hrs. The BPD has confirmed this as the City’s 3rd homicide of the year. The victim’s identity is being held pending notification of his next of kin. This remains an open investigation. The Bridgeport Police are asking if anyone has information regarding this crime please contact the Bridgeport Police by calling 203-576-TIPS.

2020-02-14@9:14am–#Bridgeport CT– There was a fatal shooting at Jane in Arctic Street. The victim was declared dead at 9:28 AM. A dispute between two men, shots fired. Police are investigating.