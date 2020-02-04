Governor Appoints 4 To State Board Of Ed

Bonnie E. Burr

Bonnie Burr currently serves as Assistant Director and Department Head with the Cooperative Extension System at the University of Connecticut College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, where she has worked since 2009. In this position, she provides leadership assistance to 105 faculty and staff managing a wide variety of outreach and educational programs involving public engagement in local, state, regional, national, and international programs. She also currently serves as State Chair of the State Committee United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency for Connecticut.

Previously, she served as state director of the USDA Farm Service Agency for Connecticut and Rhode Island, and was the director of government relations for the Connecticut Farm Bureau.

She earned her BS in animal science and agriculture from the University of Connecticut and MS in public nonprofit administration from Western Connecticut State University.

Burr serves on a number of community and civic organizations, including in positions with the 4-H Education Center at Auerfarm, the steering committee of the Working Lands Alliance – American Farmland Trust, the New England Holstein Dairy Cattle Association, and as Connecticut Trustee for the Eastern States Exposition.