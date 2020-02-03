Manslaughter Arrest

#Norwalk, CT- Charlie Castillo, 29, of Bridgeport, turned himself in this morning, at the Norwalk Police Department on an active warrant. Castillo, whose charges include Manslaughter 2nd, is being held on a $500,000 court set bond and will be presented in court today.

On August 31, 2019 at 4:27 PM, Norwalk Police Officers and Paramedics responded to a Norwalk residence on the report of an unconscious individual. The individual was rushed to Norwalk Hospital in critical condition. Despite rescue efforts, the victim died later in the day. The investigation continued in the home where officers located suspect narcotic paraphernalia. The Norwalk Detective Division assumed the case. It was later determined by the Medical Examiner that the cause of death was an overdose stemming from the use of cocaine/fentanyl. Detective Collins, who led the investigation, was able to determine that Castillo had sold the narcotics to the victim. Norwalk Police Department encourages all persons who struggle with substance abuse or drug addiction to reach out for help by calling 2-1-1, or by going online to www.211ct.org.

Arrested: Charlie Castillo, 29, of 1525 Central Avenue, Bridgeport Charge: Manslaughter 2nd, Sale of NarcoticsBond: $500,000

