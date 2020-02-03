Union Responds to Shooting at Bridgeport Courthouse

BRIDGEPORT, CT – The shooting on Monday, January 27, 2020 near the Golden Hill Street Courthouse in Bridgeport has reminded all of the need for increased safety for those who work in and around the courthouses. Over the past few legislative sessions, requests for enhanced security through additional funding to the Judicial Branch have fallen on deaf ears. In the wake of Monday’s incident, our pleas are now coming with substantial illustrations of why the additional security is necessary.

Discussions are already in progress with “the Governor’s office, the Office of Policy and Management and legislative leaders to highlight concerns and the security needs we feel must be addressed immediately,” according to communications from the Office of the Chief Court Administrator.

“We have been making requests for additional security measures for our Judicial Marshals for years,” said IBPO Local 731 President Joe Gaetano. “The safety we have been fighting for now has current and very serious occurrences to back up our requests.” “Our members who work in these courthouses deserve every protection we can give them,” stated NAGE/IBPO National President David J. Holway. “According to the mayor’s office, this shooting was intentional. In a city with documented incidents of gun violence, the building where offenders go to be prosecuted absolutely needs increased security. We have strong hopes that the legislature will see this incident as motivation to invest in stronger security measures.”

