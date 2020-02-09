Stratford News: Car Thefts By Teens

Stratford Police Officers apprehended three juveniles in a stolen car. The juveniles, ages 14, 14 and 15 were the subject of an investigation into recent thefts of and from motor vehicles in the north

end of Stratford. Two of the juveniles attend Bunnell High School and one attends the Boy’s and Girl’s Village in Milford.

The car was stolen from a residence in Stratford on 02-04-2020.

All three were charged as follows and released to their parent/guardian;

Juvenile 1-53a-124 LARCENY 3

53a-48 CONSPIRACY

Juvenile 2-53a-124 LARCENY 3

53a-48 CONSPIRACY

Juvenile 3-14-36(a) OPERATING MV WITHOUT LICENSE 1ST OFFENSE

53a-124 LARCENY 3

53a-48 CONSPIRACY

