Westport Spring And Summer Programs

Westport, CT – Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer A. Fava announced that online spring and summer program registration will begin Wednesday, March 18, at 9 a.m.

Walk-in, fax and mailed registration, and continuing online registration, will begin on Monday, March 23 at the Parks and Recreation Sales Office at Longshore Club Park (260 Compo Road South) during regular business hours (M-F, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm).

Ms. Fava reminds residents that many programs will fill quickly and the fastest way to register will be online.

A login and password are necessary to access your account. Residents needing to edit their account should log in and make the necessary changes or contact Parks and Recreation by email at recreation@westportct.gov prior to March 12.

