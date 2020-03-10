Westport News: Youth Commission Seeks Adult & Student Members

WESTPORT, Conn. – Human Services Director Elaine Daignault announced today that the Westport Youth Commission (WYC) is seeking students currently in grades 8-11 as well as adults who are interested in serving for the 2020-2021 school year.

Ms. Daignault stated, “The Youth Commission serves as a public forum for youth issues and advocates for youth needs and concerns in the community. Its 30 members, 15 students, and 15 adults, are appointed by the First Selectman. Incoming 9th-grade students are invited to join the Freshman Committee prior to applying for appointment as sophomores.”

There are limited vacancies available so please don’t delay. If you are currently in grades 8 thru 11 or an adult who is interested in discussing youth issues on a monthly basis while making a difference in your community, you are invited to join. The appointment process for youth and adults includes the submission of a letter of interest, a completed Interest Inventory and at least one letter of recommendation (attached) on behalf of the candidate by May 8, 2020. The application and interest packet can be found at https://www.westportct.gov/government/departments-a-z/human-services/youth-services

All WYC meetings are open to the public and are usually scheduled for the third Thursday of each month. Appointed WYC members commit to participating in at least one advocacy group, and other tasks as needed, throughout the year which may involve additional meetings.

For further information, contact Youth Services Program Director Kevin Godburn at 203-341-1155, or via e-mail at kgodburn@westportct.gov.

About the Westport Youth Commission

The Westport Youth Commission, appointed by the First Selectman and staffed by the Department of Human Services, is comprised of 15 Westport high school students and an equal number of Westport adults. It serves as a catalyst for programs and activities that promote the positive development of youth in their families, schools, community and among their peers.

