Westport News: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

2020-03-08@1:14am–While on routine patrol at approximately, an officer observed a vehicle stopped hazardously; partially in the traveled portion of the roadway on the Sherwood Island Connector. Upon contact with the vehicle, the operator and sole occupant was found to be asleep. He was later identified as Carl Bryant. Seen in Bryant’s hand upon the officer’s initial approach was an item immediately recognizable to the officer as a bag of narcotics; suspected crack cocaine later found to weigh approximately two grams. Also observed on the adjacent front passenger seat was a glass pipe commonly used for smoking narcotic substances as well as additional narcotics; approximately twenty-four wax folds containing suspected heroin. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded additional empty wax folds. Presumptive testing for the suspected narcotics yielded a positive result for both presence of crack cocaine and heroin. Based on these findings Bryant was taken into custody and charged with two counts of 21a-279(a) Possession of a Controlled Narcotic Substance as well as 21a-267 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $15,000.00. Bryant was able to post this bond and was released from custody. He is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges at Norwalk Superior Court at 9:30am on Wednesday March 18, 2020.

