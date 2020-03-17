Bridgeport Hospital Corona Virus Testing

In an effort to minimize Bridgeport Hospital’s COVID-19 exposure and to ensure proper testing of patients that have received a physician’s order and that have a scheduled appointment Bridgeport Hospital (Yale New Haven Health) will be activating Specimen Collection Center for COVID-19. Again, this center is based on a physician’s order and a scheduled appointment, no walk-ins will be allowed at either site , so if a person is feeling sick they should contact their physician immediately and receive an order from said physician.

The Center will be set utilizing a hospital’s campus facility located on Mill Hill Ave..

Bridgeport Hospital (Operation Hours: 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday)

Bridgeport Hospital traffic impact can be expected on Mill Hill Avenue with No Parking on the event side of the road from Barnum Avenue to Clermont Avenue. Homeowners can park at the Hospital owned Parking Lot at the corner of Central Avenue and Barnum Avenue or on the odd-side of the street.

Bridgeport Police Department will be present for traffic control.

Again, we want to ensure the community understands that this testing site and any person accessing this site needs to have a physician’s order and have a scheduled appointment.

