Bridgeport News: Neighbors Rescue Neighbors From Burning Home

2020-03-16@8:10pm–#Bridgeport CT—Firefighters were called to a fire at 316 Linwood Avenue. While on the way to the fire they were told that people were running into the building to rescue people inside the burning multi-family home. I caught up with Richiez Aneury who lives across the street. He said he heard people screaming, so he and his brother grabbed their portable dry chemical fire extinguishers and ran across to help. He said other neighbors also went to knock on doors and help get people out of the burning building. Richiez says he is no hero, just a normal person doing what the community should do and help each other out in a situation like this. We could agree more! How about some likes for Richiez and those that helped out?