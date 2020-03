2020-03-23@2:09am– Witnesses told me flames were twenty to thirty feet in the sky in the back of the Apostolic Worship Center located at 540 East Washington Avenue (right across from Washington Park). Firefighters quickly knocked out the fire and kept the fire away from the worship part of the church. A car and transport vehicle had their windshields smashed and a van had a side window smashed in so arson is suspected. There was no reported injuries.