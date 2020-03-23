Bridgeport News: Homicide Suspect Arrested

#Bridgeport CT–This morning, Victor Arroyo (DOB: 1/9/98 of 25 Ashley Street) was arrested and charged with the February 14, 2020 shooting death of Phillip Ingram. The evidence shows that Arroyo became upset with Ingram because he was almost struck by his car as he was walking on East Main Street. Arroyo threw a bin at Ingram’s car and brandished a gun. Ingram called 911 and followed Arroyo as he walked away, but before police could arrive, Ingram confronted Arroyo and was shot multiple times. Arroyo is charged with Murder and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond. This arrest is the result of outstanding work by Detective Winkler and all those who assisted in the case.