Bridgeport News: Firefighters Battle Two Fires At The Same Time

2020-03-05@11:10am–#Bridgeport CT– Just after 11am the Bridgeport Emergency Communications began reviving numerous calls for a fire on Hansen Avenue. Arriving firefighters found heavy fire on all three floors including the porches as well as the radiant heat threatening the neighboring homes. Ten minutes into this fire firefighters also had another structure fire on Pearl Harbor Street which turned out to be an attic fire on a single family house. Remarkably, no one was injured in either fire. Chief Richard Thode said he does not believe the fires were connected. Stratford Fire assisted in battling the Pearl Harbor Street fire and assisted fresh staffing at the Hansen Avenue fire. Fairfield and Milford assisted in staffing the fire stations that were emptied to battle these fires.

According to radio reports 8 adults and 8 children need Red Cross assistance at the Hansen Avenue fire and 2 adults and 2 children require their help on Pearl Harbor. The fire marshal will be investigating both fires for the origin of the fires.