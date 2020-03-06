Bridgeport News: 2 Shot In Parked Car Overnight

2020-03-06#Bridgeport CT– Police say two men in their 20’s were hit by gunfire while sitting in a parked car on Carrie Street. A third passenger who was not hit attempted to drive the vehicle to the hospital from the passenger seat crashed at Connecticut and Hollister Street. One of the victims was immediately taken into surgery and his condition is not known at this time, the other victim is not critical according to police reports. Police say earlier they engaged a vehicle believed to be responsible for the shooting after shots were fired but lost sight of the vehicle on I95 at exit 26 when it fled in speeds over 100mph.

