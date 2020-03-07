Bridgeport News: Foot Patrol Stops Vandalism

2020-03-05 #Bridgeport CT– Thursday night, PT Barnum Housing walking detail observed six juveniles vandalizing a parked and unoccupied motor vehicle near building 8. The children were observed damaging all the windows and even stomping on the windshield of the vehicle. Upon seeing uniformed officers they fled. One juvenile was able to be located and subsequently issued a juveniles complaint summons. The owner of the vehicle was located and had his vehicle towed.

