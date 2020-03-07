Bridgeport News: Bridgeport Doctor First Confirmed Case of Coronavirus Disease

The City of Bridgeport was notified today by the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health regarding the first confirmed case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) within this jurisdiction. The confirmed case involves a physician from New York State who rounded at Bridgeport Hospital, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 6, 2020.

“As we discussed yesterday during our City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations briefing, the EOC and Department of Public Health Teams remain in continual contact with all local, regional, state and federal partners to ensure we have the most up to date information and strategies regarding this virus” stated Mayor Ganim.

Extra emphasis on healthy hygiene is key to prevention. These steps include staying home and notifying your doctor if exhibiting fever, cough and shortness of breath symptoms.

“Prevention is critical with covering your cough and sneezes, washing your hands with soap at least for 20 seconds, sanitizing commonly touched objects and surfaces,” stated Scott Appleby, Director of OEM.

“The City has a preparedness plan and is in contact with the State DPH and CDC to continue providing updates to our community, schools, businesses, and other health care entities and remind residents of prevention steps to minimize the spread in our community,” Albertina Baptista Interim Director of the City Department of Public Health.

For information on health preparedness and to register for Emergency Alerts visit Bridgeportct.gov Follow us on Facebook for updates @bridgeportct. In addition, call 211 if you have questions or you can also visit www.ctea.gov/coronavirus for more info.