Bridgeport News: Morning Fire

2020-03-07@9:30am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire located at 888 North Ave at 9:30am. The first unit reported smoke showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to a small are in the walls on the second floor.

No injuries occurred at the fire. Searches of the building were negative. No one was inside at the time of the fire. Businesses occupy both floors, so no one was displaced. The fire is under investigation with the Fire Marshals Division.