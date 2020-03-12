Bridgeport News: Parade Cancelled

#Bridgeport, CT – This morning the Executive Committee for the Greater Bridgeport Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration along with city officials are announcing that all St. Patrick’s Day activities, including the Parade originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th and the Road Race scheduled for Sunday, March 15th, will be cancelled.

The City of Bridgeport appreciates and understands that at this time we need to take extra precautions for the sake of public health and safety.

