2020-03-11@8:38pm–#Trumbull CT–#Bridgeport CT– According to radio reports a Target manager (they didn’t mention which one in Trumbull) pursued a shoplifter to the Bridgeport train station on Water Street. Bridgeport Police did hold the shoplifter presumingly with the manager until Trumbull arrived on scene to arrest the person.

