DMV Closing

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Sibongile Magubane announced effective as of the close of business on March 17, 2020, all DMV Branch Offices will be closed to the public for the transaction of business until further notice.

Employees will continue to report to their work locations, unless otherwise instructed, and will assist with transactions that are completed online, through the mail and by phone through Interactive Voice Recognition. DMV partners, including AAA and Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union, will make independent determinations of whether to conduct license transactions.

Please go to https://www.ctdmv.info/ for a list of services and daily status updates on DMV and partner locations.

As a reminder, DMV announced last week it is offering a 90-day extension to Connecticut residents with expiring driver’s licenses, identity cards and learner’s permits. This applies to credentials that expire between March 10, 2020 and June 8, 2020.

Last Sunday, as part of his ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order that, among other things, authorizes Commissioner Magubane to close DMV branches to the public and extend certain deadlines.