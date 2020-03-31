Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield News: Mail Carrier Tests Positive

2020-03-30– #Fairfield CT– A mail carrier at the Commerce Drive post office has tested positive for COVID-19.  A number of carriers are concerned since they continue to use the truck he delivered the mail in.  I was also informed that carriers were just recently issued masks and gloves.  I spoke with the Fairfield Department of Health and this is what the recommend:

Follow these steps to safely manage packages and mail upon drop-off: 

  1. Avoid direct contact with the delivery person
  2. Leave the package outside for a few hours and/or spray it with aerosol disinfectant before handling
  3. Dispose of all outer packaging immediately
  4. Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds or more
  5. Disinfect any high-touch surfaces you had contact with after handling
  6. Avoid touching your face, including your mouth, eyes, and nose

 

