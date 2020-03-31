Fairfield News: Mail Carrier Tests Positive

2020-03-30– #Fairfield CT– A mail carrier at the Commerce Drive post office has tested positive for COVID-19. A number of carriers are concerned since they continue to use the truck he delivered the mail in. I was also informed that carriers were just recently issued masks and gloves. I spoke with the Fairfield Department of Health and this is what the recommend:

Follow these steps to safely manage packages and mail upon drop-off:

Avoid direct contact with the delivery person Leave the package outside for a few hours and/or spray it with aerosol disinfectant before handling Dispose of all outer packaging immediately Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds or more Disinfect any high-touch surfaces you had contact with after handling Avoid touching your face, including your mouth, eyes, and nose

