Gathering Restrictions

In in coordination with governors from New York and New Jersey, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 with guidance provided by US Centers for Disease Control, Governor Ned Lamont has issued the following:

Restrict gatherings of more than 50 people.

Order the closure of Connecticut restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to continue food delivery and takeout.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and other essential businesses will remain open.

This State mandate will begin at 8 p.m. Monday, March 16th, and remain in effect until further notice. Governor Lamont stressed the importance of social distancing, particularly for older residents and those with weakened immune systems.

