8 Tips For Working At Home

We just had our first Zoom intertview with Amy DeLardi form Infinite Webs Designs on 8 tips for working from home. Here is the link for the 8 tips: https://infinitewebdesigns.com/8-work-at-home-tips-from-a-seasoned-small-business-owner/

Amy is currently working on a new blog The working blog title is: Things to consider when you have time to work ON your business instead of IN your business. An actionable list of things a small business can do during Covid-19.

Amy also put together a digital marketing toolkit that I am offering her clients or any small business to access for free for 60 days (no strings attached). It’s my way to help provide businesses with some marketing tools that can help them through these tough times. There is a pop-up on her website for them to take advantage of this offer or they can email her at amyd@infinitewebdesigns.com and I will take care of them.