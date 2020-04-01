Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Tips For Working At Home

Posted on Posted in Small Business Shout Out

I’m excited to be interviewing tomorrow Amy DeLardi, CEO of Infinite Web Designs on tips on working at home.  Amy said, “It’s a challenging environment for everyone, both personally and professionally, but I take comfort in knowing the shared experience may help bring us all closer together once the worst has passed”.

She will share with you My 8 Work At Home Tips for those of you new to this way of working or those of you who may have been struggling with productivity even before COVID-19.

 

I plan on featuring this “Zoom” interview tomorrow.

 

 

 

