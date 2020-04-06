BMW of Bridgeport Donates Hand Sanitizer To Bridgeport Fire Department

#Bridgeport CT–How about some likes for BMW of Bridgeport who donated a case of hand sanitizer to the Bridgeport Fire Department. BMW of Bridgeport partnered with Bridgeport’s own 5th State Distillery who converted their operations to produce hand sanitizer. Bridgeport Firefighters continue to respond to all calls city wide with an increased call volume. They want you to know they may look different responding to the calls with their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to not only protect themselves but also to protect the public. The hand sanitizer will go along way in keeping them safe.