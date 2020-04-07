Bridgeport Silver Alert

Bridgeport Police is currently trying to locate a teenager, classified as an endangered runaway, who tends to frequent the area of downtown Bridgeport bus station.

Christine Smith, 17, was described in a Silver Alert as a black female, 5 foot 6 inches, 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger brand hoody with white, grey and orange Jordan sneakers. She has been missing since February 25, 2020 from 56 Dayton Rd.

Anyone with information on the female teenager’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Gidden at 475-422-3487 or at 203-581-5253.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)