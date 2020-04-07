Bridgeport News: Person Shot

UPDATE: Police have one person in custody and a firearm recovered.

2020-04-07@12:04am–#Bridgeport CT– Initial report of a person shot on East Pipking Way turned out to be a bullet through an apartment window. No one was shot. A short time later police received a call that someone was shot in the 500 block of East Main Street. Police found no victim but received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a gunshot victim arrived at the emergency room. Police are now investigating a possible crime scene on Steuben Street.

This news report is made possible by: