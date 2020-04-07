Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

UPDATE: Police have one person in custody and a firearm recovered.

 

2020-04-07@12:04am–#Bridgeport CT– Initial report of a person shot on East Pipking Way turned out to be a bullet through an apartment window.  No one was shot.  A short time later police received a call that someone was shot in the 500 block of East Main Street.  Police found no victim but received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a gunshot victim arrived at the emergency room.  Police are now investigating a possible crime scene on Steuben Street.

 

