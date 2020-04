2020-04-07@7:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a double stabbing in the 200 block of Hough Avenue. The first radio reports said the girlfriend stabbed the boyfriend and short time later another report of a second person stabbed. The girlfriend fled on foot but police located her and made the arrest. There was a second scene on Pembroke Street, I could not verify if it was the second victim or the girlfriend.