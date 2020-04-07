Bridgeport News: Water Rescue Off Pleasure Beach

2020-04-07@4:40pm–#Bridgeport CT—Bridgeport Firefighters received a call for a water rescue off Pleasure Beach. Assistant Chief William Hathaway told me that two kayakers were rescued, one was in the water for about twenty minutes prior to their dispatch. Fireboat 233 was able to pull the victims out of the water. EMS took one kayaker to the hospital suffering from hypothermia. The air temperature was 65f degrees according to the Interstate race car thermometer, .seatemperature.org said the water temperature was 41f degrees. Generally, a person can survive in 41-degree F (5-degree C) water for 10, 15 or 20 minutes before the muscles get weak, you lose coordination and strength, which happens because the blood moves away from the extremities and toward the center, or core, of the body.